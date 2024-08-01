Fox Factory Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $5.4…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $5.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The vehicle suspension maker posted revenue of $348.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $346.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Fox Factory Holding expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $355 million to $385 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Fox Factory Holding expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.72 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion.

