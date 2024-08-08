Forward Air: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $645.4 million…

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $645.4 million in its second quarter.

The Greeneville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $23.47 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $23.29 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The contractor for the air cargo industry posted revenue of $643.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $643.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FWRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FWRD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.