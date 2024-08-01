Forum Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.7 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The provider of manufactured technologies and applied products in the energy sector posted revenue of $205.2 million in the period.

