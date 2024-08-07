Fortuna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $40.6…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $40.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 13 cents.

The silver and gold miner posted revenue of $260 million in the period.

