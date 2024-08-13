Fortress Biotech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) on Tuesday reported a…

The Bay Harbor Island, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share.

The Bay Harbor Island, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $14.9 million in the period.

