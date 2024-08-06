Fortinet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $379.8 million.…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $379.8 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The network security company posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Fortinet expects its per-share earnings to range from 56 cents to 58 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.51 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Fortinet expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.13 to $2.19 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion.

