Formula Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Tuesday reported profit of…

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Tuesday reported profit of $18.8 million in its second quarter.

The Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.20 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $667.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FORTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FORTY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.