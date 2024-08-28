Foot Locker: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The shoe store posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.88 billion.

Foot Locker expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.70 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FL

