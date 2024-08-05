FNF Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 5, 2024, 5:53 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) on Monday reported profit of $306 million in its second quarter.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The provider of title insurance and mortgage services posted revenue of $3.16 billion in the period.

