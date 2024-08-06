Flyware: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Flyware Corp. (FLYW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.9 million in its second…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Flyware Corp. (FLYW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.9 million in its second quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The payments company posted revenue of $103.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $99.9 million, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Flyware said it expects revenue in the range of $141 million to $151 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $469 million to $485 million.

