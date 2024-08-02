Fluor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $169 million. The…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $169 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 85 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The engineering, construction and operations company posted revenue of $4.23 billion in the period.

Fluor expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $3 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.