Flowers Foods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $67 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thomasville, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The bakery goods company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

Flowers Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.09 billion to $5.17 billion.

