Flotek Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Tuesday reported net income of $2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $46.2 million in the period.

