Flexsteel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported earnings of $4.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dubuque, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $110.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.5 million, or $1.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $412.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Flexsteel said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $105 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $436 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLXS

