Flex LNG: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) on Wednesday reported net income of $21.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The liquefied natural gas shipping company posted revenue of $84.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLNG

