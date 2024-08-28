Five Below: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five Below Inc. (FIVE) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $33 million. The…

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 54 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $830.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $822 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Five Below expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 22 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $780 million to $800 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Five Below expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.71 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.8 billion.

