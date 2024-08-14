Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Wednesday reported earnings…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $850,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to 3 cents per share.

The technology investment fund posted revenue of $30,000 in the period.

