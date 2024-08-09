Live Radio
First Keystone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 9, 2024, 4:41 PM

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — First Keystone Corp. (FKYS) on Friday reported net income of $1.4 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Berwick, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 23 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $19.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FKYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FKYS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

