First Advantage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — First Advantage Corp. (FA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.9 million. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — First Advantage Corp. (FA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The provider of background screening services posted revenue of $184.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.4 million.

First Advantage expects full-year earnings in the range of 88 cents to 98 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $750 million to $800 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.