FinVolution: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 20, 2024, 6:43 PM

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — FinVolution Group (FINV) on Tuesday reported net income of $75.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The online consumer finance marketplace provider posted revenue of $435.9 million in the period.

