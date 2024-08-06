Fidelity National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $243 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.36 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Fidelity National expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.27 to $1.31.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.56 billion to $2.57 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.03 to $5.11 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.