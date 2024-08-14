Fidelis Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) on Wednesday reported net income of $53.7…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) on Wednesday reported net income of $53.7 million in its second quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 54 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $540.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $547.1 million.

