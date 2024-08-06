FibroGen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.5 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $50.6 million in the period.

