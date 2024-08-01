Federal Realty Investment Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) on Thursday reported a key…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in North Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $141.3 million, or $1.69 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.68 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $110 million, or $1.32 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in North Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $296.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $292.9 million.

Federal Realty Investment Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $6.70 to $6.88 per share.

