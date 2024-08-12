Fathom Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARY, N.C. (AP) — CARY, N.C. (AP) — Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) on Monday reported a loss of $1.3 million…

CARY, N.C. (AP) — CARY, N.C. (AP) — Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) on Monday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cary, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The company posted revenue of $89.2 million in the period.

