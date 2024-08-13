Fate Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $38.4 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $38.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The clinical-stage biotech company that develops stem cell treatments posted revenue of $6.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 million.

