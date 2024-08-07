Fastly: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fastly Inc. (FSLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43.7 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fastly Inc. (FSLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The cloud software developer posted revenue of $132.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Fastly expects its results to range from a loss of 8 cents per share to a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $130 million to $134 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Fastly expects full-year results to range from a loss of 16 cents per share to a loss of 11 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $530 million to $540 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSLY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.