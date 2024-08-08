Faro Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) on Thursday reported a loss of…

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) on Thursday reported a loss of $524,000 in its second quarter.

The Lake Mary, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 18 cents per share.

The computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software company posted revenue of $82.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Faro Technologies expects its results to range from a loss of 1 cent per share to earnings of 19 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FARO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FARO

