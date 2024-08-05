Farmer Mac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $47.1 million.…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $47.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of $3.68. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.63 per share.

The rural real estate lender posted revenue of $406.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $89.9 million.

Farmer Mac shares have dropped almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $187.50, a rise of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

