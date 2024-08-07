FalconStor Software: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FalconStor Software Inc. (FALC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31,000 in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FalconStor Software Inc. (FALC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The software-defined storage company posted revenue of $2.4 million in the period.

