Fairfax Financial Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FRFHF) on Thursday reported net income of $915.4 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FRFHF) on Thursday reported net income of $915.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of $37.18.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $7.49 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRFHF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRFHF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.