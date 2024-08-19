Fabrinet: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit…

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $81.1 million.

The Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had net income of $2.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to $2.41 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.25 per share.

The company that assembles optical, electro-mechanical and electronic devices for other companies posted revenue of $753.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $734.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $296.2 million, or $8.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.88 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Fabrinet expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.33 to $2.40.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $760 million to $780 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.