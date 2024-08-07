Extreme Networks: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $54.2 million…

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $54.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 8 cents per share.

The maker of network infrastructure equipment posted revenue of $256.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $86 million, or 65 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Extreme Networks expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 14 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $255 million to $265 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Extreme Networks expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXTR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.