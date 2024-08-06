Expeditors International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $175.5 million.…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $175.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of $1.24.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The logistics services provider posted revenue of $2.44 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.