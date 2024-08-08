Expedia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $386 million. The Seattle-based company…

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $2.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.51 per share.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $2.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.51 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.17 per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $3.56 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.54 billion.

