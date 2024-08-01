ExlService Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $45.8 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $45.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The provider of outsourcing services posted revenue of $448.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $444 million.

ExlService Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion.

