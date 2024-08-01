Exelon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $448 million. On a per-share…

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $5.36 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.98 billion.

Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share.

