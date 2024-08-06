Exelixis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $226.1 million.…

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $226.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alameda, California-based company said it had profit of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $637.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $468.2 million.

Exelixis expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.98 billion to $2.08 billion.

