Excelerate Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.7 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The provider of floating liquified natural gas terminals posted revenue of $183.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $259.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.