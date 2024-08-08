Evolent Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.6 million.…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.6 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 30 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $647.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $634.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Evolent Health said it expects revenue in the range of $615 million to $635 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.56 billion to $2.6 billion.

