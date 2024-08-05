EverQuote: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $6.4 million. The…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $6.4 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $117.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, EverQuote said it expects revenue in the range of $137 million to $143 million.

