Evergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Friday reported profit of $207 million in its second quarter.
The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share.
The electric utility posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period.
Evergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.73 to $3.93 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVRG
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.