Evergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Friday reported profit of $207 million in its second quarter.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period.

Evergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.73 to $3.93 per share.

