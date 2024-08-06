EverCommerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its second…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its second quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $177.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $171.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, EverCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $172 million to $176 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $676 million to $696 million.

