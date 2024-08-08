Eventbrite: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.1 million. On…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $84.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Eventbrite said it expects revenue in the range of $74 million to $77 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $318 million to $325 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.