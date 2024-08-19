Estee Lauder: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Monday reported a loss of $284…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Monday reported a loss of $284 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.83 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $390 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.61 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Estee Lauder expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 10 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.95 per share.

