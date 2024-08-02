Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Essent Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Essent Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2024, 6:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $203.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.91.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The mortgage insurance and reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $312.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESNT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up