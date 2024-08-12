Esperion Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Monday reported a loss of…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Monday reported a loss of $61.9 million in its second quarter.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $73.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.9 million.

