Esco Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Wednesday reported net income of $29.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The maker of smart meters and filtration products posted revenue of $260.8 million in the period.

