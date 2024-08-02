Esab: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $82.9…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $82.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.32 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The maker of welding and cutting equipment posted revenue of $707.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $697.5 million.

Esab expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.75 to $4.95 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.62 billion.

