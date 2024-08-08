Equinox Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $283.8 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $269.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.